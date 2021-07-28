checkAd

GrowPods Give Communities and Individuals the Ability to Take Back Control of their Food

Foreign ownership of American farmland and ongoing food contamination causes panic in Washington, D.C.

CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced its unique and innovative GrowPods allow communities and individuals to take back control of what they eat.

According to an explosive report in Politico, China is buying up our farmland at a record pace.

Chinese firms have expanded their presence in American agriculture over the last decade by snapping up farmland and purchasing major agribusinesses. By the start of 2020, Chinese owners controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion, including land used for farming, ranching and forestry, according to the Agriculture Department.

Bipartisan pressure is building to stop foreign nationals from purchasing American farm operations and receiving taxpayer subsidies.

“America cannot allow China to control our food supply,” former Vice President Mike Pence said.

Rep. Dan Newhouse warned the situation is ominous. “The current trend in the U.S. is leading us toward the creation of a Chinese-owned agricultural land monopoly,” he said during a recent House Appropriations hearing.

The focus on curbing foreign farm purchases comes as President Biden rolls out a series of actions to bolster the food supply chain, following major disruptions caused by the pandemic.

In addition to foreign ownership, food contamination continues to be a large-scale concern in America. Just last month, Beech-Nut Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal. The recall was a result of sampling by the State of Alaska, which tested above the guidance level for arsenic set by the FDA.

Just last week, Give and Go Prepared Foods announced a nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Just days earlier, Tyson Foods recalled approximately 8,955,296 pounds of chicken products that may also be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This potentially dangerous pathogen was also the cause of a recall last week of Arugula, Basil, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix from Old Souls Farms in Ohio after a positive test of rainwater holding tanks.

And Grimmway Farms recalled certain retail-packaged carrots due to potential Salmonella contamination on July 21.

