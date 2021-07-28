checkAd

Metallic Minerals Provides Update on Klondike Alluvial Gold Royalty Portfolio in Yukon, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company has active leases on four alluvial claim blocks on Australia and Dominion Creeks with three operators. All four of these properties are at the development stage with exploration, infrastructure development and bulk sample testing being completed in preparation for commercial gold production with a 10-15% royalty payable to Metallic Minerals.

The blocks on Australia Creek saw significant sonic and auger drill campaigns this spring designed to define the broad gold enriched "pay" zones. The first of these blocks is now in the bulk sample testing stage, which is expected to result in royalty payments to Metallic Minerals, while drilling continues to expand the target area on the other blocks. Additional drilling is anticipated on the claim blocks later in the year.

Figure 1 - Metallic Minerals' Alluvial Gold Royalty Claims Portfolio in Klondike Gold District

Foto: Accesswire

Heavy equipment is in place on the Australia Creek blocks in preparation for processing of gold bearing gravel material through a wash plant for bulk sample testing. This processing will be from open pit designs generated from the drill campaigns that have been conducted to date on the property. Bulk sample testing is an important step in the development process that is designed to confirm the gold content indicated in the drilling. It is anticipated that processing of the bulk sample would begin in August and continue into the fall, with additional site preparation and drilling expected to commence in September.

Metallic Minerals Chairman & CEO, Greg Johnson, commented: "We are excited to see the significant progress this year by our skilled alluvial gold operators on this prime land position in the famous and productive Klondike Gold district. Work this year has included substantial drill campaigns on the blocks that have led to the definition of significant target areas for bulk sample testing. These bulk sample tests should deliver additional royalty payments to the Company in 2021. We are particularly pleased with the effectiveness of the sonic drilling, which has provided exceptional quality samples that are being used to develop 3D models of the distribution of the gold mineralization to guide the bulk sampling efforts. We look forward to providing additional updates on these projects as they advance through the season."

Seite 1 von 3
Metallic Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Metallic Minerals hat sich die beste Gegend im Yukon ausgesucht!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metallic Minerals Provides Update on Klondike Alluvial Gold Royalty Portfolio in Yukon, Canada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Admission to Trading of Share Capital
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21DGAP-News: Metallic Minerals Corp. gibt den Beginn der ersten Bohrphase auf dem Silber-Gold-Kupfer-Projekt La Plata im Südwesten von Colorado, USA, bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
20.07.21DGAP-News: Metallic Minerals Corp. gibt den Beginn der ersten Bohrphase auf dem Silber-Gold-Kupfer-Projekt La Plata im Südwesten von Colorado, USA, bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Metallic Minerals Announces Start of First Phase Drilling at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Southwest Colorado, USA
Accesswire | Analysen