Metallic Minerals Provides Update on Klondike Alluvial Gold Royalty Portfolio in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company has active leases on four alluvial claim blocks on Australia and Dominion Creeks with three operators. All four of these properties are at the development stage with exploration, infrastructure development and bulk sample testing being completed in preparation for commercial gold production with a 10-15% royalty payable to Metallic Minerals. The blocks on Australia Creek saw significant sonic and auger drill campaigns this spring designed to define the broad gold enriched "pay" zones. The first of these blocks is now in the bulk sample testing stage, which is expected to result in royalty payments to Metallic Minerals, while drilling continues to expand the target area on the other blocks. Additional drilling is anticipated on the claim blocks later in the year.