Schrödinger Hosts First Annual Educator’s Day and Announces “Teaching with Schrödinger” Program

“We’re counting on today’s students to be tomorrow’s leading scientists, so it’s critically important to modernize the curriculum by incorporating hands-on work with the advanced computational tools that drive real-world discovery programs,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief biomedical scientist, head of discovery R&D at Schrödinger. “There’s a significant gap in resources available for this type of hands-on learning, and we are proud to begin to fill the void by launching this new curricular initiative and training teachers to use the latest computational tools.”

Schrödinger, Inc . (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today will host its first annual Educator’s Day , which will bring together K-12 and university educators from across the globe to discuss the growing role of computational tools in the classroom. Also today, the company announced “Teaching with Schrödinger,” a new initiative to develop curricula for academic institutions to teach students about chemical interactions, drug design and materials research using Schrödinger software.

Educator’s Day will feature presentations from skilled instructors who have successfully incorporated computational tools into courses ranging from organic chemistry to bioinformatics to pharmaceutical science. In addition, Schrödinger scientists will host breakout sessions to brainstorm new approaches for engaging students with the material and drawing connections to real-world applications. Lessons from the event will inform the Teaching with Schrödinger curriculum.

“Facilitating effective learning is not just an art, it’s a science – and it requires continually adapting pedagogy and curricula to incorporate cutting-edge tools and techniques so that students gain the knowledge and enjoyment they need to succeed in their lifelong learning and in their careers,” said Dr. Brent R. Stockwell, professor of biological science and chemistry at Columbia University and the keynote speaker at Educator’s Day. Stockwell has co-founded several biopharmaceutical companies, pioneered a blended learning approach to teaching biochemistry, and recently brought virtual reality technology into his classrooms with the help of interdisciplinary colleagues across Columbia University in the Science of Learning Research Initiative, the Libraries Digital Programs, Information Technology/Emerging Technologies, and the School of Professional Studies.

Schrödinger’s Educator’s Day event starts today at 11 a.m. EDT. The event is open to the public, and interested guests can register here.

