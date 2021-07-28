Celebrate the Summer Games and Explore the Flavors of the World From Your Own Kitchen
Just in time for the Summer Games, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food services provider, is encouraging families to take advantage of summer’s bounty, by cooking up plant-forward menus inspired by flavors from around the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005252/en/
In celebration of the Summer Games, Aramark tapped into its network of more than 1,000 chefs, who serve more than a billion meals each year, to create a list of globally inspired summer recipes, like this Mexican Street Corn Salad, that also pack a plant-forward punch. (Photo: Business Wire)
In celebration of the start of the Summer Games, Aramark tapped into its network of more than 1,000 chefs, who serve more than a billion meals each year, and heart-healthy recipes from the American Heart Association, to create a list of globally inspired summer recipes, that also pack a plant-forward punch. Aramark and the American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all, work together through the Healthy for Life initiative, to empower people to make healthy food and lifestyle choices.
Plant-Forward Dishes with International Flavor
Planning on cheering on your home country at a Summer Games barbeque? These plant-forward recipes will impress family and friends and are great on their own or in addition to your traditional summer favorites.
- Curry Roasted Cauliflower Wrap: Crunchy chickpeas, savory roasted cauliflower, hummus, feta, and other flavors combine in this satisfying vegetarian sandwich.
- Thai Peanut Noodle Salad: Noodles, cucumbers, carrots, bell pepper, green onions, and peanuts, tossed in honey peanut dressing.
- Oaxacan Avocado Jicama Appetizer: This unique avocado appetizer recipe uses jicama, a Mexican root vegetable, for a crispy and healthy alternative to crackers.
- Greek Seven-Layer Dip: Grab some pitas and enjoy this tasty Greek-inspired, heart-healthy snack or appetizer.
- Mediterranean Couscous Salad with Chickpeas: Grapes add a sweet note to this super simple, savory, meatless meal, which is easy to pull together on a busy night.
Get Inspired by Global Spices
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare