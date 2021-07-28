checkAd

AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and August 20, 2021 Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SV) (“Spring Valley”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File No. 333-255978), and relating to the previously announced merger of AeroFarms and Spring Valley, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Spring Valley will mail shareholders as of July 19, 2021 the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spring Valley Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Spring Valley’s shares of common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 19, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and should vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on August 19, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Spring Valley shareholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. More information on how to vote can be found at https://sv-ac.com/investor-info/. Spring Valley shareholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Spring Valley’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., toll-free, at (800) 322-2885. Overseas voters can call MacKenzie Partners at (212) 929-5500 or email MacKenzie Partners, Inc. at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

