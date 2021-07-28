checkAd

CrowdStrike Falcon X Recon+ Expands Unmatched Threat Intelligence Suite, Delivering Managed Protection Against Dark Web Threats and Digital Risk

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced Falcon X Recon+, a new managed solution that simplifies the process of hunting and mitigating external threats to brands, employees and sensitive data. Falcon X Recon+ threat experts manage digital risk protection efforts by monitoring, triaging, assessing and responding to threats across the criminal underground, enabling the customer to focus solely on their business.

Earlier this year, CrowdStrike delivered Falcon X Recon to expose activity on the cybercriminal underground. Falcon X Recon+ combines the effectiveness of the Falcon X Recon technology with the skills and experience of the CrowdStrike Intelligence team. By offloading the effort of mitigating external threats to CrowdStrike, Falcon X Recon+ increases the effectiveness of the security team, while reducing the time, skills and effort required to battle sophisticated adversaries.

Falcon X Recon+ experts monitor, on the customer's behalf, data from thousands of restricted forums, marketplaces, messaging platforms, social media posts, data leak sites and much more, to provide relevant, real-time warnings, identifying data exposure and threats to the enterprise. CrowdStrike experts then quickly identify, investigate and recommend mitigation actions including the potential take-down of posts and impersonations that may be harmful to the brands or reputations. The experts at CrowdStrike bring global awareness to these issues and are better positioned to empower security professionals, leveraging CrowdStrike’s powerful telemetry, expert analysis and critical resources.

Key features of Falcon X Recon+ include:

Unrivaled Coverage and Expertise: Falcon X Recon+ provides unrivaled visibility into cybercriminal activity that goes beyond the internet to include Internet Relay Chat (IRC), botnet and DDoS configurations and messaging applications. Once our experts identify a potential threat to an organization, they have access to the vast resources available from CrowdStrike’s global team of intelligence analysts to aid them in adding context to an investigation, in order to recommend proactive steps to prevent and detect future threats.

