checkAd

Advent Technologies Launches M-ZERØ Fuel Cells to Significantly Cut Wellhead Methane Emissions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced the launch of the M-ZERØ family of products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005462/en/

An Advent fuel cell system operating at a Canadian wellhead (Graphic: Business Wire)

An Advent fuel cell system operating at a Canadian wellhead (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Advent M-ZERØ products, designed specifically to generate power in remote environments, will offer the ability to drop methane emissions to effectively zero where they replace methane polluting pneumatic injection technology. The overall methane emissions related to wellheads approaches 40 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to the carbon footprint of more than eight million passenger cars. M-ZERØ will initially be featured mainly in Canada and the United States with the aim of providing remote power to up to 185,000 oil and gas wellheads.

In the winter, fuel cell systems are expected to operate at extreme freezing temperatures, powering the electronic injection of methanol (process power) and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (“SCADA”) monitoring hardware of each wellhead. Until now, remote wellheads have relied on a pneumatic injection of methanol -- a process that vents approximately six tons of methane per wellhead per year.

The family of products includes the M-ZERØ 50W and 150W models with plans for power levels up to 400W by the end of 2022. Advent has additional plans, pending the closing of the acquisition referenced below, to develop alongside Serenergy A/S ("SerEnergy") an M-ZERØ 5kW fuel cell system to be rolled out in 2022. The M-ZERØ 50-400 systems include advanced features from Advent’s subsidiary UltraCell’s new Reformed Methanol Fuel Cell (“RMFC”) technology, which allows the system to run on methanol. Methanol is used in the oil and gas industry as a gas line antifreeze and is already available at each wellhead.

As the oil and gas industry continues to move to cleaner energy solutions, demand is increasing for electric systems and sensors to help drive down methane emissions, increase well productivity and safety, and decrease maintenance costs. Advent’s M-ZERØ solution will help the industry align with Canada’s 2025 target to cut emissions by 40 – 45% from 2012 levels. In addition, by 2023, all wellhead controllers must be non-emitting or low bleed and emit less than six standard cubic feet per hour (“SCFH”), or vent gas that is captured and combusted (including 100% of new wellhead controllers non-emitting in British Columbia and 90% of new wellhead controllers non-emitting in Alberta).

Seite 1 von 5
Advent Technologies Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advent Technologies Launches M-ZERØ Fuel Cells to Significantly Cut Wellhead Methane Emissions Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced the launch of the M-ZERØ family of products. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Advent Technologies is Nominated to be Part of the First Wave of IPCEI Hydrogen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Advent Technologies to Showcase Fuel Cell Products for the Defense Industry at the USA Pavilion at DEFEA Defence Exhibition Athens
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Advent Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Advent Technologies Announces Membership in German Intelligent Mobility Association
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten