Advent Technologies Launches M-ZERØ Fuel Cells to Significantly Cut Wellhead Methane Emissions

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced the launch of the M-ZERØ family of products.

An Advent fuel cell system operating at a Canadian wellhead (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Advent M-ZERØ products, designed specifically to generate power in remote environments, will offer the ability to drop methane emissions to effectively zero where they replace methane polluting pneumatic injection technology. The overall methane emissions related to wellheads approaches 40 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to the carbon footprint of more than eight million passenger cars. M-ZERØ will initially be featured mainly in Canada and the United States with the aim of providing remote power to up to 185,000 oil and gas wellheads.

In the winter, fuel cell systems are expected to operate at extreme freezing temperatures, powering the electronic injection of methanol (process power) and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (“SCADA”) monitoring hardware of each wellhead. Until now, remote wellheads have relied on a pneumatic injection of methanol -- a process that vents approximately six tons of methane per wellhead per year.

The family of products includes the M-ZERØ 50W and 150W models with plans for power levels up to 400W by the end of 2022. Advent has additional plans, pending the closing of the acquisition referenced below, to develop alongside Serenergy A/S ("SerEnergy") an M-ZERØ 5kW fuel cell system to be rolled out in 2022. The M-ZERØ 50-400 systems include advanced features from Advent’s subsidiary UltraCell’s new Reformed Methanol Fuel Cell (“RMFC”) technology, which allows the system to run on methanol. Methanol is used in the oil and gas industry as a gas line antifreeze and is already available at each wellhead.

As the oil and gas industry continues to move to cleaner energy solutions, demand is increasing for electric systems and sensors to help drive down methane emissions, increase well productivity and safety, and decrease maintenance costs. Advent’s M-ZERØ solution will help the industry align with Canada’s 2025 target to cut emissions by 40 – 45% from 2012 levels. In addition, by 2023, all wellhead controllers must be non-emitting or low bleed and emit less than six standard cubic feet per hour (“SCFH”), or vent gas that is captured and combusted (including 100% of new wellhead controllers non-emitting in British Columbia and 90% of new wellhead controllers non-emitting in Alberta).