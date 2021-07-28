Novan Announces Last Patient Visit at Week 24 in B-SIMPLE4 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of SB206 in Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum

– Planned follow-up visit at week 24 is intended to further evaluate safety of SB206, 12 weeks following patient completion of treatment, with results expected in Q3 2021 –

– Company previously reported positive topline efficacy and favorable safety data at Week 12 from B-SIMPLE4 in June 2021, with primary endpoint achieving statistical significance with p-value less than 0.0001 and no serious adverse events related to treatment with SB206 –

– Novan intends to submit New Drug Application (“NDA”) no later than the third quarter of 2022 –

– Currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of molluscum –

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced the last patient has completed their planned Week-24 follow-up visit in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”).

Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., Senior Vice President, Medical at Novan commented, “The completion of all Week-24 patient visits is an exciting step forward towards bringing a promising treatment option to molluscum patients. We continue to be encouraged by the positive topline results from this study and the potential benefit SB206 has for this contagious disease, which currently has no FDA-approved therapies. We look forward to reporting the full data set and importantly, potentially shifting the treatment landscape of molluscum for millions of people, primarily children, affected every year.”

B-SIMPLE4 is a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled study that exceeded its enrollment target by randomizing 891 patients (1:1 randomization) in the study, across 55 clinical sites. Patients were treated for up to 12 weeks with a follow-up visit at Week 24. The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients with complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at Week 12 (Intent-to-Treat or “ITT” population, where the analysis assumes that patients with missing lesion counts at Week 12 are considered treatment failures).

In June 2021, the Company reported positive topline results, including statistical significance for the primary endpoint with p-value less than 0.0001. Additionally, as was consistent with results from the Company’s Phase 2 and earlier Phase 3 studies, SB206 was found to be safe and well tolerated in the B-SIMPLE4 study. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.