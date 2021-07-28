CommScope today announced that Redeemer Lutheran College , a K-12 school based in Brisbane, Australia, has selected BES IT to implement the next generation of digital learning and campus security via a new Wi-Fi 6 network. By deploying CommScope’s RUCKUS networking technologies across its expansive campus, more than 1,200 students and staff will be able to download content to their connected devices and access high-bandwidth applications like video, virtual reality, augmented reality and gaming anywhere on campus.

Redeemer Lutheran College Modernizes for a Connected Future with BES IT and CommScope. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together with leading IT solutions provider BES IT, the College will address urgent on-campus bandwidth needs that ensure hundreds of students and faculty using multiple devices can connect reliably and collaborate easily.

“Over the past year, Redeemer Lutheran College’s educators, teachers, staff and students have shown how incredibly adaptable they can be. Technology has been a key enabler in helping expand the reach well beyond the classroom by keeping students connected to each other and to their community,” said Andrew Kemp, IT manager, Redeemer Lutheran College. “Our life-long learners will certainly benefit from enhanced Wi-Fi on campus as they acquire new skills for 21st century learning. CommScope and BES IT have been key partners in our continuous journey to best equip students for jobs of the future while improving safety across campus.”

CommScope’s RUCKUS IoT will power new applications, including a contactless digital door lock system to enhance security and reduce complexity of operations across the multiple buildings on campus. This networking technology provides a secure and extensible framework to manage a variety of sensors and IoT devices, including ZigBee based door locks.

“The rapid pace of technological development requires a mindset of continuous improvement, curiosity, and collaboration. This means investing in new skills essential to long-term success,” said Matthew Maynard, business development manager, BES IT. “Redeemer Lutheran College understands that connectivity plays a key role in today’s interconnected world and, together with CommScope, we’re committed to bringing this vision to life through best-in-class Wi-Fi infrastructure and security innovation.”