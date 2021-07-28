Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Its Cash Dividend

On July 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share beginning with the October 1, 2021 payment to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. This represents an increase of 3.90% in the quarterly cash dividend. “We are pleased to have increased the cash dividend to our shareholders for the 41st consecutive year," said Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President and CEO.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

