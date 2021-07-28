A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has bought shares in Equinor ASA:

Anders Opedal, President & CEO in Equinor ASA, has on 28 July 2021 bought 2,900 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 174.2056 per share.

Details of the trade are set forth in the attached notification.