Equinor ASA Notifiable trading
A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has bought shares in Equinor ASA:
Anders Opedal, President & CEO in Equinor ASA, has on 28 July 2021 bought 2,900 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 174.2056 per share.
Details of the trade are set forth in the attached notification.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
