Hill International to Provide Technical Assistance for Bucharest’s Glina Wastewater Treatment Plant

PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Municipality of Bucharest to provide technical assistance for Phase 2 of the Glina Wastewater Treatment Plant project, one of the largest environmental projects in the country.

Valued at more than $400 million, the project comprises the expansion of the largest wastewater treatment plant in Romania with a secondary stage, tertiary stage, and sewage sludge line. Other components of the project include the construction of a sludge incinerator and works to reduce groundwater infiltration in Bucharest’s sewer system. A key part of Romania’s Large Infrastructure Operational Program, which promotes sustainable economic growth and the efficient use of natural resources, the project will help the Municipality better serve the 2.5 million inhabitants of the Bucharest Metropolitan Area with quality sewage infrastructure.

As part of an international consortium, Hill will provide technical assistance for all works supervision services, acting as the engineer and maintaining adherence to International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), European Union (EU), and national specifications. Hill will support the project through pre-construction, construction, and post-construction stages. Works are expected to last until 2028. The EU is financing the project with its Cohesion Fund.

“The completion of the Glina Wastewater Treatment Plant and sewerage works represents a major challenge for Bucharest,” says Panagiotis Methenitis, Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans. “This is due to the complexity of rehabilitating old infrastructure to meet international standards, without dramatically impacting day-to-day life. We are proud the Municipality has entrusted Hill to be their partner in this project, which will positively impact millions of people.”

“As infrastructure spending ramps up across the Balkans, Hill is the right partner for major urban construction programs,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “Romania alone expects to receive some $95 billion in total investment in the coming years, and our teams are exceptionally experienced in helping local governments across the region deliver transformative infrastructure with minimal disruption, the highest emphasis on safety, and in compliance with FIDIC and EU specifications.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,800 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

