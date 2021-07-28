checkAd

FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Our results in 2Q20 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the related changes in consumer mobility and behavior across markets. As we look at our 2Q21 results, the comparison base of 2Q20 is only a partial benchmark. Therefore, to facilitate the reader’s assessment of our business units’ performance in 2Q21, we provide the following table that includes variations versus 2Q19 as well.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021
Information includes figures in millions of Ps. and variations as change vs. respective period
  Revenues   Gross Profit   Income
from Operations 		  Same-Store Sales
  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  2Q21 % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19 		  % var vs.
2Q20 		% var vs.
2Q19
FEMSA CONSOLIDATED 137,058 1968.7% 689.9%   53,858 2368.6% 1240.0%   13,973 8740.6% 1706.6%      
FEMSA COMERCIO                            
Proximity Division 50,850 1,714.2% 775.6%   21,138 2,259.6% 1,250.0%   4,569 18,844.7% (138.1)   1,560.1% (250.0)
Health Division 18,377 1762.0% 2053.7%   5,434 1380.1% 1970.0%   1,056 10,910.9% 5,903.6%   1,490.2% 120.0%
Fuel Division (1) 9,974 5,629.7% (1,965.9)   1,297 3,194.3% (760.0)   356 10,697.7% (2,177.2)   5,374.6% (2,180.0)
LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION 11,266 N/A N/A   2,468 N/A N/A   586 N/A N/A      
COCA-COLA FEMSA 47,786 1,093.7% (40.0   22,560 1,827.0% 210.0%   7,248 4,128.7% 1,435.8%      
(1) variations vs. comparable results
                             

Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:

