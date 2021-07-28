FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the
second quarter of 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Our results in 2Q20 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the related changes in consumer mobility and behavior across markets. As we look at our 2Q21 results, the comparison base of 2Q20 is only a partial benchmark. Therefore, to facilitate the reader’s assessment of our business units’ performance in 2Q21, we provide the following table that includes variations versus 2Q19 as well.
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS 2021
|Information includes figures in millions of Ps. and variations as change vs. respective period
|Revenues
|Gross Profit
|
Income
from Operations
|Same-Store Sales
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|2Q21
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|
% var vs.
2Q20
|
% var vs.
2Q19
|FEMSA CONSOLIDATED
|137,058
|1968.7%
|689.9%
|53,858
|2368.6%
|1240.0%
|13,973
|8740.6%
|1706.6%
|FEMSA COMERCIO
|Proximity Division
|50,850
|1,714.2%
|775.6%
|21,138
|2,259.6%
|1,250.0%
|4,569
|18,844.7%
|(138.1)
|1,560.1%
|(250.0)
|Health Division
|18,377
|1762.0%
|2053.7%
|5,434
|1380.1%
|1970.0%
|1,056
|10,910.9%
|5,903.6%
|1,490.2%
|120.0%
|Fuel Division (1)
|9,974
|5,629.7%
|(1,965.9)
|1,297
|3,194.3%
|(760.0)
|356
|10,697.7%
|(2,177.2)
|5,374.6%
|(2,180.0)
|LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION
|11,266
|N/A
|N/A
|2,468
|N/A
|N/A
|586
|N/A
|N/A
|COCA-COLA FEMSA
|47,786
|1,093.7%
|(40.0
|22,560
|1,827.0%
|210.0%
|7,248
|4,128.7%
|1,435.8%
|(1) variations vs. comparable results
Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:
