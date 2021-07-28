DGAP-Adhoc Coreo AG: Change of major shareholder
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Coreo AG: Change of major shareholder
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 28 July 2021 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it
directly holds an interest in Coreo AG of more than 25%. Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Malta also informed us at the same time in accordance with § 20 AktG that it holds less than 25 % of the
shares in the company.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, which has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential properties. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for appreciation thru refurbishment and repositioning, preferred in A and B macro locations. The goal is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio through prudent development and the sale of non-strategic properties.
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Coreo AG
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 2193 96-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 2193 96-150
|E-mail:
|ir@coreo.de
|Internet:
|www.coreo.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9VV6
|WKN:
|A0B9VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
