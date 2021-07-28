DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Coreo AG: Change of major shareholder 28-Jul-2021 / 14:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 28 July 2021 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it directly holds an interest in Coreo AG of more than 25%. Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Malta also informed us at the same time in accordance with § 20 AktG that it holds less than 25 % of the shares in the company.



About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, which has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential properties. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for appreciation thru refurbishment and repositioning, preferred in A and B macro locations. The goal is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio through prudent development and the sale of non-strategic properties.

Contact:Coreo AGAndrea GlaabInvestor RelationsGrüneburgweg 18D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.ir@coreo.deT: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6

