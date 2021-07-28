checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Coreo AG: Change of major shareholder

28-Jul-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 28 July 2021 - The Company received notification in accordance with Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from FLORA S.A., Luxembourg, that it directly holds an interest in Coreo AG of more than 25%. Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, Malta also informed us at the same time in accordance with § 20 AktG that it holds less than 25 % of the shares in the company.
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, which has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential properties. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for appreciation thru refurbishment and repositioning, preferred in A and B macro locations. The goal is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio through prudent development and the sale of non-strategic properties.

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222321

 
