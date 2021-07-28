checkAd

Waitr Adds New Partnership with KBP Foods

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with KBP Foods, a franchisee of KFC. Effective immediately, Waitr and Bite Squad will begin delivery from more than 140 KBP locations around the country.

“We are thrilled to add KBP’s restaurants to our platform. Since January alone, we’ve added a multitude of restaurants and delivery only ‘virtual’ restaurant concepts to our platforms, further bolstering our restaurant selection while simultaneously expanding to dozens of new cities this year,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr has launched in more than 70 new cities in 2021 and widened its areas of service in multiple markets.

KBP Foods, a KBP Investments company, has been named one of the 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains and one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses in North America. KBP is a leading KFC franchisee and operates nearly 800 YUM! Brands restaurants across 28 states throughout the U.S.

“We are excited about our partnership with Waitr and Bite Squad, which will make it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy KFC,” said Anthony Gianino, Senior Vice President of Marketing at KBP.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.

