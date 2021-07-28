checkAd

GBT Considers Using an AI Accelerator for its xCalibre (internal project name) Pattern Recognition Technology

Aiming to Significantly Boost its Data Processing Performance

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), considers AI accelerating technology for its xCalibre image analysis to significantly enhance its processing speed. xCalibre imaging technology, processes high resolution images and videos; and can also detect a wide variety of objects. The system includes GBT’s proprietary AI technology along with its computational geometry algorithms and can be used for wide variety of domains.

For example, live or post processing of health imaging like CT Sans, Ultrasound, MRI and X-RAY, and detecting anomalies. Another possible application is real-time security surveillance which the system analyzes real time surveillance camera data while identifying persons or objects of interest. Such system requires vast amount of computing power along with advanced AI big data algorithms. GBT is now evaluating to accompany xCalibre with a complementary AI accelerator hardware. An AI accelerating system is a high-performance hardware that is designed to work in conjunction with an AI algorithm, enabling ultra-fast data processing.

Typically, such a system includes parallel computation machine that is exclusively designed to increase neural network and other AI algorithms processing efficiency. A high level of processing optimization can be achieved by using a combination of AI programming with specifically designed hardware for it. GBT evaluates adapting its AI algorithms with accelerating hardware targeting to significantly boost its xCalibre imaging performance. This combined system is planned to be self-optimized. A neural network program that is running with a supporting, parallel computing hardware, that will be capable of processing massive amounts of data through iterative optimization. GBT will evaluate the use of specific hardware including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Multicore Processors and Spatial Accelerators. xCalibre’s cognitive capabilities enable it to accumulate knowledge exactly as a human would do, which requires vast amount of computing power. GBT believes that a hardware AI accelerator that will work in conjunction with xCalibre’s imaging, can enable much faster data processing, enabling HD/UHD real time image and video processing.

