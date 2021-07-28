checkAd

REMINDER FROM JAGUAR HEALTH: Innovators with Jane King Interview with Lisa Conte to Air During Jaguar Investor Webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to Provide Business Updates

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Registration link for webcast appears belowSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued a reminder today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and …

Registration link for webcast appears below

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued a reminder today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and CEO, and member of the board of directors of Napo EU S.p.A., will be aired during an investor webcast tomorrow (Thursday, July 29, 2021) at 8:30 AM Eastern to provide business updates for Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., which, with Dragon SPAC S.p.A., recently announced the closing of the financing of Dragon SPAC for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros. The registration link for the webcast appears below.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that an investor webcast will take place July 29, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657270/REMINDER-FROM-JAGUAR-HEALTH-Innovators-with-Jane-King-Interview-with-Lisa-Conte-to-Air-During-Jaguar-Investor-Webcast-on-Thursday-July-29-2021-at-830-AM-Eastern-to-Provide-Business-Updates




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER FROM JAGUAR HEALTH: Innovators with Jane King Interview with Lisa Conte to Air During Jaguar Investor Webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to Provide Business Updates Registration link for webcast appears belowSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued a reminder today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Admission to Trading of Share Capital
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...