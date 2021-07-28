checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. Selected for California Statewide Contract

Largest State Transit Association in U.S. Authorizes Purchase of Vicinity Buses through Distribution Partner, ABC Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FSE:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor," "VMC" or the "Company") a leading supplier of electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles, today announced that the MBTA has authorized an award on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation ("CALACT") consortium members to select Vicinity buses in a statewide purchasing contract that gives State transit agencies authority to purchase "Buy America" compliant buses directly from the Company's diverse portfolio through its distribution partner ABC Companies.

CALACT is the largest state transit association in the United States, representing California small, rural and specialized transportation providers statewide. CALACT has over 300 members and is dedicated to promoting professional excellence, stimulating ideas and advocating for effective community transportation.

Vehicles authorized for purchase will be produced at Vicinity's recently announced "Buy America" compliant assembly facility in the State of Washington, which will produce environmentally friendly CNG and clean-diesel vehicles between 28 and 35 feet in length. Once constructed, the Washington State based facility will also produce the upcoming Vicinity Lightning 28' all electric transit bus.

"The California market represents the largest in the United States, and this contract allows all CALACT members the ability to choose Vicinity as an OEM supplier for their growing fleets," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "CALACT forecasts this contract may include up to 8,000 vehicles over 5 years, representing a major opportunity for Vicinity to expand in California. Leveraging our partnership with ABC Companies, we believe we can offer competitive bids for our innovative line of Vicinity high efficiency buses. We look forward to working with CALACT members to match our unique vehicle offering with their requirements, creating long-term value for both our customers and shareholders," concluded Trainer.

