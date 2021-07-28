checkAd

ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Explosive Growth by Reaching Over 3,000,000 Messages, 650,000 Translations, 140,000 Likes, 17,000 Posts and 86,000 Downloads in Just Over 5.5 Months of Beta Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received over 3,000,000 messages, 650,000 translations, 17,000 posts, 140,000 likes and 86,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched just over five and a half months ago in the iOS App Store.

ClickStream intends to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide this Fall 2021, which will make the app available to more users across the globe.

"There's such positive momentum with the usage and feedback of HeyPal™ and it's apparent consumers are looking for different and fun ways to learn a new language. What's exciting about HeyPal™ is all the messages back and forth between people meeting each other from different parts of the world and it's really incredible to see the social aspect of engagement and learning. It is our belief the true launch of HeyPal™ will be upon the Android release " stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION
ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Heather Krug
Heather@heatherkrug.com

