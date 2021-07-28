checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Wins Multiple Contracts With Wastewater Treatment Plants in Austria and Germany

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation(www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation(www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that it received orders for several different customers in Austria and Germany to provide its microturbines as part of upgraded and expanded systems at multiple industrial and wastewater treatment plants. The orders, secured by long-time Capstone distributor Wels Strom, are expected to provide reliable, low maintenance energy for these critical infrastructure sites, several of which are repeat Capstone customers.

A total of eight C65 Microturbines and five C30s have been ordered. Five of the C65s will run on biogas and three on natural gas, while the C30s will all run on biogas. Because biogas is a waste byproduct that would otherwise need to be flared at these sites, the systems are expected to reduce emissions, while also saving on fuel costs.

In addition to the microturbine purchases, several customers have already signed 5- or 10-year service contracts provided by Capstone's Factory Protection Plan (FPP). Through the FPP, maintenance costs are fixed, and both planned and unplanned repairs are covered for the life of the contract, thereby maintaining high performance and limiting long-term system costs.

"One of the big lessons of the global pandemic for these kinds of critical infrastructure sites was that they needed to operate without interruption, and often with limited personnel," said Leopold Berger, Head of Energy Systems at Wels Strom. "So when it came to reliability and remote monitoring capabilities, Capstone Green Energy was the ideal choice," added Mr. Berger.

"These orders are a healthy sign that our market is starting to rebound in Europe, in this case, specifically, Austria and Germany," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "As we work with prospective customers on their near-term and long-term energy goals, we're finding that there is greater interest in finding solutions that address both the issues of power security and the environment. For those reasons, wastewater treatment facilities are prime candidates for these types of system upgrades," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Wins Multiple Contracts With Wastewater Treatment Plants in Austria and Germany VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation(www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Admission to Trading of Share Capital
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...