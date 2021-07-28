checkAd

Cannonau Corporation Will Be Featured in The HempCBD Investor Magazine

Accesswire
SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC PINK:CNNC) is pleased to announce it will be the featured company in the HempCBD Investor Magazine Issue #5. CannaInvestor Magazine and HempCBD Investor Magazine are the leading industry investment magazines for Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD investors, analysts, executives, entrepreneurs, and the financial media. The digital version of the magazine featuring Cannonau will be accessible the second week of August 2021 and free to all subscribers who enter their email address and subscribe for free to the HempCBD Investor Magazine Issue #4 https://joom.ag/mllI.

"Cannonau recently announced the appointment of Dr. Douglas Pitchford, MD as medical advisor and the engagement of Mr. Fruqan Mouzon, Esq who is our Cannabis law advisor for the company," stated Carmen Carbona, CEO & Chairman of Cannonau Corp. "Now with the signing and close of the new distribution agreement with Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Wellness company in the Hemp-derived CBD sector, with company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce, and corporate alignments, we're ready to communicate our story to investors and the industry."

About Cannonau Corp.
Cannonau Corp., (OTC PINK:CNNC), markets packages and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD-based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public refined full-spectrum products to stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and practical benefits and help them live happier and healthier lives.

About Virtual Medical International
Virtual Medical International, (OTC:QEBR), through its wholly owned subsidiary, has trademarked the brand name "Amsterdam Café: Welcome to Your Whole Health"™. The diversified, multi-channel business model derives revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce, and corporate alignments. Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Café is a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD sector, with plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cannonau Corporation's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Cannonau Corp undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

info@cannonau.biz

SOURCE: Cannonau Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657357/Cannonau-Corporation-Will-Be-Feature ...

