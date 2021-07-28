checkAd

Siobhan Lomba Named WithHealth's New Vice President of Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that Siobhan Lomba has been promoted from her previous position, Head of Support Services, to Vice President of Technology.

In her prior roles as Senior Director, Head of Digital Professional Services (SS&C Technologies) and Director, Retirement Solutions (DST Systems), Lomba led operational and digital transformation efforts within multinational FinTech organizations, yielding improved financial performance and client sentiment. Lomba has over 20 years of business and IT experience creating and executing strategies for business growth. She is passionate about working with organizations to solve complex business challenges and bringing new solutions to market. She received her degree in Medical Psychology from Bridgewater State College and her MBA (with honors) from Bryant University.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Siobhan's passion for expanding healthcare's capabilities through technology will enable WithHealth to stay on the cutting edge as we deliver superior precision care that is accessible and immediate. WithHealth's work exists at the intersection of affordable, accessible care and groundbreaking technology. In order to ensure our clients and patients are receiving proactive, preventative, and responsive state of the art precision care with reasonable and direct pricing, our Technology team is crucial. She is also a proven leader and compassionate innovator."

In addition, Siobhan's Bryant University MBA degree included a concentration in Leadership, which she used to actively investigate the under representation of female executives across the workforce. "In addition to the work we are doing to assist with employers' responses to COVID-19, and our innovative Complete Care Program, I am also very excited that the CEO of WithHealth and I share a passion for working to advance female leaders, especially in the Technology sector," states Lomba. "I am excited to continue to work to advance the careers of other female professionals, while having the opportunity to represent the WithHealth organization at the same time."

About WithHealth, Inc.
WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

WithHealth's Complete Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

