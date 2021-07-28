checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation Welcomes Andres Meza as Chief Operating Officer

Meza Brings Extensive Expertise in Manufacturing and Organizational LeadershipRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling …

Meza Brings Extensive Expertise in Manufacturing and Organizational Leadership

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced that operational leader Andrés Meza has joined the organization as its new Chief Operating Officer.

As ABTC continues its rapid growth and moves through the construction, commissioning, and continuous operations of its first lithium-ion battery recycling facility, it is critical that it enlists the expertise of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) with direct hands-on experience both with the operations of manufacturing facilities as well as with the evolution of high-growth startups to established global corporations. After an extensive national search across a wide range of industries, ABTC is excited to announce that it has selected Andrés Meza to lead these efforts and to accept these responsibilities.

Meza has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and started off his professional career at Georgia Pacific working as a process engineer at a paper mill. After working to gain direct hands-on chemical manufacturing expertise throughout the processing plant, he was promoted to a shift team leader. To further enhance his management and leadership skillsets, he then attended the Harvard Business School and obtained his MBA degree. After graduation, he went to work for Apple as a global supply manager and focused on the commissioning and scale-up of manufacturing facilities across Asia and the implementation of cost efficiencies throughout their supply chain.

After four years optimizing high-volume manufacturing at Apple, he went to work at the management consultancy firm McKinsey and Company as an engagement manager. In this role, he analyzed the manufacturing operations of global corporations and developed strategic assessments for executives to implement operational efficiencies in their facilities and business units. Meza then transitioned away from engagements with large corporations and joined the private equity firm Transom Capital as the Vice President of Operations to work with its suite of portfolio companies in which the firm had invested. At Transom Capital, Meza was able to use his extensive expertise in operational leadership and manufacturing to establish the required procedures and frameworks to help grow these early-stage companies into mature and stable corporations.

