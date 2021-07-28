CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a US Floriculture Greenhouse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a US based floriculture greenhouse …

The commercial feasibility will be conducted on a section of the greenhouse for approximately 12 months. The goals of the feasibility are to accelerate the growth of flowers to blooming in order to bring products to market sooner, as well as pathogen protection. Scientific research and field trials conducted by CO2 GRO as well as a flower commercial feasibility have demonstrated the benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to deliver significant improvements in flower appearance. The client has paid a fee of CAD$25,000 for the commercial feasibility.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a US based floriculture greenhouse ("Client"). The Client has requested not to be named, nor the type of flower being grown or location of their greenhouse for competitive reasons.

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "In our early days, floriculture greenhouses showed a lot of interest in our technology. However, the pandemic slowed that market for us as countries initially deemed floriculture as non-essential. We are now seeing more interest again from growers of high value flowers. Our scientific research, field trials and a commercial feasibility highlighted the value our technology provides to growers in an industry where speed to market is crucial. We plan to leverage those results with growers of various high value flowers such as roses, nursery liners and other areas of the floriculture industry where we can provide significant benefits to growers."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (https://www.co2gro.ca/)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.