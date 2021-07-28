checkAd

Essentials of Healthy Food Intake to Prevent Life Style Disorders & Maintaining Bowel Health Shifting Preference for Dietary Fibers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new industry study by Persistence Market Research, the global dietary fibers market is set to experience a value growth of around 7.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

High demand for functional food & beverages are one of the important factors for rising growth of dietary fibers, as functional food products include sports and performance drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, energy drinks, and other enhanced and enriched beverages. Dietary fibers can be used in various functional foods such as bakery, beverages, and meat products as a nutritious ingredient.

Increasing disposable income and rising willingness to pay a high price for healthy food products are major factors for surging demand for dietary fibers. Furthermore, increasing new product development and strong promotional activities by key players are also positively impacting the sales of dietary fibers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The dietary fibers market in countries of East Asia & Latin America is expected to progress faster at CAGRs of 9.1% and 8.6%, respectively, through 2031.
  • Soluble dietary fibers hold a prominent market value share at more than 80.4%. Different types of dietary fibers such as Arabinoxylan, B-Glucan, pectin, and inulin products are popular among consumers, and are expected to account for a revenue more than US$ 11 Bn by 2031.
  • Key contributing factor for the high production ratio of dietary fibers is the growing importance of beta-Glucan as an immunity booster.
  • North America and Europe hold more than half the share of the global market, mainly on back of high consumption of dietary fiber-based products across these regions.
  • Demand from dietary supplements as an end-use product is anticipated to progress at a value CAGR of more than 8% in the Middle East and Africa and 9.6% in South Asia.
  • The U.S. and China hold significant shares for dietary fibers in North America and East Asia, respectively.
  • COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the progress of the dietary fibers market. However, increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products is expected to be recovered in the near term.

