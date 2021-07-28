checkAd

BlackSky Selects Gtt NetCorp as Authorized Reseller of Geospatial Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that Gtt NetCorp, Inc. will join BlackSky’s Global Reseller Program. Through the agreement, Gtt NetCorp gains access to resell BlackSky’s imagery and analytics to customers in Mexico and Central America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005183/en/

“Given the demand for geospatial intelligence around the world, BlackSky is rapidly growing its reseller network to provide more customers with access to first-to-know insights,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “Gtt NetCorp has a strong presence in Mexico and Central America and is well positioned to bring BlackSky’s imagery and analytics to commercial and government customers in the region.”

BlackSky offers innovative geospatial solutions, including optical data and analytics via its Spectra AI platform. As a member of BlackSky’s Global Reseller Program, Gtt NetCorp will have access to imagery and analytics from BlackSky’s high-resolution satellites, which provide high-revisit, dusk-to-dawn Earth monitoring. Gtt NetCorp customers in Mexico and Central America will now be able to leverage BlackSky’s insights for monitoring and situational awareness.

“For over 25 years, Gtt NetCorp has specialized in transforming images into information into intelligence by innovatively integrating geospatial robotics and imaging analytics. We will strengthen our ability to serve customers by tapping into BlackSky’s powerful imagery, data and analytics,” said Armando Guevara, CEO and CTO, at Gtt NetCorp. “By joining BlackSky’s reseller network, we’re advancing our shared goals to help customers maintain sustainable growth by making smarter, better informed and confident decisions, using geospatial imaging intelligence.”

Earlier this year, BlackSky established a formal global reseller program with plans to expand the network to 24 resellers by the end of 2021. The company also announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

