Amwell, (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire SilverCloud Health, a leading digital mental health platform, and Conversa Health, a leader in automated virtual healthcare. By adding the technology of these two companies to its virtual care platform, Amwell is greatly enhancing the differentiated value it can bring to current and future clients. Each company brings unique, proven capabilities that will position Amwell to materially advance the reach and impact of care teams on patients’ lives through the use of interactive tools that strengthen the cohesion between physical and virtual care.

“We believe that future care delivery will inevitably blend in-person, virtual and digital care experiences; and as such, we are uniquely building a global platform to support such advanced, coordinated care,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “By integrating SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health into our platform we are demonstrating Amwell’s fundamental and repeatable design to continually scale digital healthcare services across the different sites of care. These acquisitions will amplify the presence and reach of care teams and reaffirm that as the needs of the healthcare marketplace evolve, so too will the Amwell platform.”

Both SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health have shown they can enable a more efficient blend of in-person, virtual and digital care, and in turn have helped to lower operational and healthcare costs, as well as advanced care outcomes. With these acquisitions and in partnership with those on its platform, Amwell can accelerate its work to redefine the practice of medicine to include always-on healthcare companionship that makes the balance and transition between interactive, digital and in-person care more fluid.

SilverCloud Health: SilverCloud Health delivers a range of digital cognitive behavioral health programs that are evidence-based and clinically validatedi. These programs have shown results equivalent to face-to-face care for the 1 in 5 people with a diagnosable mental health condition and have helped over 65 percentii of patient, member, and employee users to experience significant decreases in depression and anxiety symptoms. Used globally by more than 300 organizations including Kaiser-Permanente, Optum, Providence Health and over 80 percent of the U.K.’s National Health Service mental health services, Amwell will leverage SilverCloud Health’s award-winning platform and more than 17 years of clinical research to enrich its own behavioral health offerings, as well as to develop new digital specialty care programs.