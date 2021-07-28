Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 4, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 8374717. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call." The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.