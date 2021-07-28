Air National Guard awards Verizon Public Sector $78.8M for digital modernization

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order increases the scope of services provided by Verizon Public Sector and the number of geographic locations throughout the Air National Guard network

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Verizon Public Sector a $78.8M Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center. Once exercised, the ANG network will expand to include roughly 140 locations. The order expands Verizon’s existing partnership to include Internet Protocol (IP) voice services and managed network services to help the ANG achieve its mission.

