SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Virtual Investor Symposium on its Lead Asset, Galinpepimut-S, on August 17, 2021

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that it will host a virtual investor symposium on its lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS), on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Management Team to be Joined by Leading Cancer Researcher, Dr. Yair Levy, Director of Hematologic Malignancies at the Baylor University Medical Center, and Member of the REGAL Steering Committee

The event will focus on the Company’s clinical program for GPS, including additional details on its recently released clinical data, as well as the significant unmet need in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the indication being studied in the GPS Phase 3 REGAL study. SELLAS management will be joined by leading cancer researcher, M. Yair Levy, M.D., Director of Hematologic Malignancies at the Baylor University Medical Center, and member of the REGAL Steering Committee.

Dr. Yair Levy serves as the Director of Hematologic malignancies research and specializes in hematology, including lymphoma, myeloma, and leukemia. Dr. Levy received his medical doctorate from the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Medicine. He served his residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and his hematology fellowship at Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He also served on the faculty at Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Levy has won several awards, including the ASCO Merit Award, ASH Merit Award, Walsh Research Grant, and the National Institutes of Health LRP Award.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at SELLAS@kcsa.com.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential both as a monotherapy and in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following the standard of care.