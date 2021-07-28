checkAd

Surrey Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1,093,784

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrey Bancorp (the “Company”), (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $1,093,784 or $0.26 per fully diluted share, compared to $971,563 or $0.23 per fully diluted common share earned during the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in earnings results from an increase in the net interest income.

Net interest income increased from $2,877,332 in the second quarter of 2020 to $3,270,663 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income is a combination of an increase in interest income and a reduction in interest expense. Interest income increased from $3,174,922 in the second quarter of 2020 to $3,393,790 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily due to loan fees recognized by the Bank related to the Bank’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and a decrease in deferred loan cost associated with the origination of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased from $297,590 in the second quarter of 2020 to $123,127 in the second quarter of 2021 due to general rate decreases. However, the overall yield on interest earning assets decreased from 3.53 percent to 3.11 percent from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021 due to a change in the earning asset mix. Higher yielding loans made up 74.3 percent of average interest earning assets in the second quarter of 2020 as opposed to 57.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Conversely, lower yielding interest bearing deposits in other banks made up 35.5 percent of average interest earning assets in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 23.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of funds decreased from 0.36 percent in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.12 percent in 2021.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $260,051 in the second quarter of 2020 to $188,616 in 2021, a $71,435 decrease. This decrease is due to a decrease in loan balances.

Noninterest income decreased from $667,751 in the second quarter of 2020 to $501,064 in 2021, a 24.9 percent decrease. The decrease is due to the reduction of insurance commissions due to the sale of the Bank’s insurance subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, in the first quarter of 2021. Insurance commissions amounted to $180,580 in the second quarter of 2020 with no commission income in the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest expenses increased 6.3 percent from $2,040,969 in the second quarter of 2020, to $2,169,527 in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and data processing fees.

Loan loss reserves were $5,015,059 or 2.03 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 0.64 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.10 percent on that date in 2020. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan loss reserves equals 309 percent of impaired and non-performing assets, net of government guarantees.

Total assets were $469,698,272 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 16.4 percent from $403,514,398 reported as of June 30, 2020. Total deposits were $403,220,011 at quarter-end 2021, a 16.2 percent increase from the 347,135,297 reported at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Net loans decreased to $242,092,198, or 12.2 percent, compared to $275,656,373, at June 30, 2020.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $3,081,159 or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $2,027,575 or $0.49 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to the gain on the sale of SB&T Insurance in the first quarter of 2021.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street, and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report refers to the overhead efficiency ratio, which is computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides investors with important information regarding our operational efficiency. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible, because other companies may calculate the efficiency ratio differently. Such information is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Surrey Bancorp, in referring to its net income, is referring to income under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Surrey Bancorp takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		 
    (unaudited)       (audited)     (unaudited)  
                         
Total assets   $ 461,830     $ 431,064     $ 403,514  
Total loans     247,002       258,812       280,201  
Investments     194,259       152,986       101,847  
Deposits     403,220       374,443       347,135  
Stockholders’ equity     52,478       50,329       49,104  
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.64 %     0.09 %     0.10 %
Loans past due more than 90 days to total loans     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     2.03 %     1.90 %     1.63 %
Tangible book value per common share   $ 12.20     $ 11.68     $ 11.44  

        

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

       

     For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
     2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest income    $ 3,394     $ 3,175     $ 6,935     $ 6,694  
Interest expense      123       298       272       624  
Net interest income      3,271       2,877       6,663       6,070  
Provision for loan losses      189       260       118       368  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      3,082       2,617       6,545       5,702  
Noninterest income      501       668       1,921       1,369  
Noninterest expense      2,169       2,041       4,498       4,470  
Net income before taxes      1,414       1,244       3,968       2,601  
Provision for income taxes      320       272       887       573  
Net income      1,094       972       3,081       2,028  
Basic net income per share    $ 0.26     $ 0.23     $ 0.74     $ 0.49  
Diluted net income per share    $ 0.26     $ 0.23     $ 0.74     $ 0.49  
Return on average total assets1      0.95 %     1.01 %     1.36 %     1.13 %
Return on average total equity1      8.36 %     7.93 %     11.89 %     8.33 %
Yield on average interest earning assets      3.11 %     3.53 %     3.23 %     4.03 %
Cost of funds      0.12 %     0.36 %     0.14 %     0.41 %
Net yield on average interest earning assets      2.97 %     3.23 %     3.10 %     3.65 %
Overhead efficiency ratio      57.52 %     57.57 %     52.40 %     60.10 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans      0.01 %     0.00 %
     0.00 %     (0.02 )%
                               

1 Annualized for all periods presented.

