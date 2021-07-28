checkAd

Live Ventures to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), a diversified holding company, will host a conference call for the investment community on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions related to the company’s 2021 third fiscal quarter business results. The format of the call will include a brief introduction followed by a question and answer session. The dial-in information will be announced at a later date.

The company intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 on or about August 16, 2021.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Live Ventures may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 (available at http://www.sec.gov). Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

