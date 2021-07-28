Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Le Pragma, LLC 

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Le Pragma, LLC. Comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products, Le Pragma has a strategic vision of becoming the CBD line of the future. With cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science, Le Pragma delivers optimal wellness throughout its quality product line. Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing clear, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD, or cannabidiol. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and real scientific background profiles on the products released.

Le Pragma has set itself apart from other companies in the industry by creating an everyday use regime that activates the inner cannabinoid system and brings out the beauty that lives beneath the toxins collected from our everyday lives. Currently, the company product inventory includes CBD Tinctures, CBD Wellness Pills, CBD Pain Cream, Lip Balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a CBD Face Cleanser, CBD Exfoliant, CBD Serum, CBD Face Oil and CBD Face Cream. The valuation of all inventory acquired could generate more than $5 million in retail sales through established distribution channels.

Created by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, Le Pragma was designed from conception to have a universal appeal as a luxurious cannabinoid brand distributed throughout the world. To empower this vision, Sonder Fulfillment will leverage many of its newly found global relationships and strategic partnerships to enter Le Pragma into international markets such as the Netherlands, Macedonia, Mexico and beyond. With the combination of an evidence-backed product line, the international relationships formed by Sonder Fulfillment, and the resources provided by management, the Company is confident in its plan to grow Le Pragma into a global leader in the CBD industry and distribute its products worldwide.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “Our team has worked very hard to formalize a strong plan to push sales, strengthen the products involved and launch this business directly into the international markets after we formally acquire Le Pragma. We look forward to officially bringing this business in under the GTV umbrella and we are all confident that we have a stellar product with a direct plan to generate profits for our company.”