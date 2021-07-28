checkAd

Logiq Teams with GumGum to Bring MRC-Accredited Contextual Targeting and Brand Safety to E-Commerce Marketers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:31  |  42   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with GumGum, a global media and contextual intelligence company, to provide e-commerce marketers a powerful targeting solution for their digital advertising campaigns.

GumGum will offer its contextual intelligence solution, Verity, through the Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM) platform. Verity is one of the only contextual intelligence solutions to combine natural language processing (NLP) with computer vision (CV). This combination creates a powerful solution that scans the entirety of a digital media environment, providing a precise understanding of the overall context through text, imagery, audio and video.

Digital marketing agencies and brands will be able to use LDM to add contextual intelligence to their overall multi-channel e-commerce marketing campaigns. From the LDM dashboard, e-commerce marketers will be able to assess the value of their digital ad placement. It will also help protect marketers from bidding on media that has negative or not relevant contextual sentiments relative to a brand’s core values. The integration is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

Today’s digital advertising landscape offers marketers the opportunity to bid on ad placements across websites, mobile apps, audio, and connected TV experiences. Given the vast digital landscape, marketers should know the context of the media surrounding ad placements before submitting their bid on the ad space.

However, this can be tremendously complex, as most ad placements have a combination of text, images, audio and video media, making it difficult to assess the impression of the context as a whole. Verity solves this problem by analyzing all of the media components together using the power of AI and computer vision, and thereby the overall contextual sentiment surrounding a particular ad placement.

“We are excited to bring our contextual and brand safety solution to the Logiq Digital Marketing platform,” stated William Merchan, head of Verity at GumGum. “Accounting for context has proven to be a superior targeting method, especially compared to using third-party cookies. The decisions by media platforms to phase out the usage of third-party cookies further underscores the value and importance of contextual targeting.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logiq Teams with GumGum to Bring MRC-Accredited Contextual Targeting and Brand Safety to E-Commerce Marketers NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with GumGum, a global media and contextual intelligence company, to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board