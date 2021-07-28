Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe, Successfully Demonstrates the Treatment and Reuse of Sewage Wastewater for the Third Largest Municipality in Turkey and Enters Into Commercial Discussions

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary, Biopipe Global has developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. The Company installed a 30m3 (7,900 gallons)/day Biopipe plant at a large sewage wastewater treatment facility in Izmir and successfully demonstrated that the plant can not only exceed the discharge standards, but also produce water that can be reused for irrigation. The plant has been running for well over three months and all independent tests were carried out by the municipality.



Mr. Enes Kutluca, CEO, said, "Turkey is already water stressed and more recently, the entire world witnessed the spread of sea snot in the Sea of Marmara due to dumping of wastewater into the sea. In Istanbul more than 70% of the wastewater dumped into the sea is only pre-treated or untreated. Municipalities are under pressure to recycle and reuse at least 5% of their wastewater and are increasingly looking to efficient onsite treatment solutions and are generally unhappy with current packaged treatment systems. We began working with Izmir municipality earlier this year and they are extremely pleased and surprised at the treatment efficiencies we have achieved and the potential reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation. We are working to further augment our treatment process so the treated water can be discharged into the sea. The municipality has identified at least 80 potential sites where Biopipe can be installed and we are now working on a Build Own Transfer (BOT) model with 10 to 15 year concession period. Considering the fact that the Municipality currently pays $0.66/m3 for water, we can clearly demonstrate not only the environmental benefits but also net savings from a Biopipe plant. Our goal is to eventually take our solution to all other municipalities in Turkey. This is a major stepping stone for us in Turkey.”