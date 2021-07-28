checkAd

Armor Bionics Signs Exclusive 3D Printing Deal with Shapeways to Transform Surgical Pre-Planning

Shapeways, a leading global digital manufacturing platform driven by proprietary software, has entered into an agreement to become the exclusive 3D printing manufacturer for Armor Bionics, a specialist in image segmentation and 3D medical modeling. Under the terms of the agreement, Shapeways will provide Armor Bionics with certain complex 3D printer medical models that are expected to transform procedures used for pre-planning surgeries. The personalized models are developed from patient CT scans and MRIs, allowing for diagnosis, treatment, and unparalleled surgical planning and life-saving procedures. Advantages include significantly reduced time spent in the operating room, shorter recovery times for patients, and greater ability of surgeons to anticipate potential complications during a surgery.

3D printed infant heart model manufactured for Armor Bionics by Shapeways transforms surgical pre-planning. (Photo: Business Wire)

Educating Patients and Empowering Surgeons

With a core strength in industrial design and 3D modeling, Armor Bionics specializes in developing medical models and offering biotechnology solutions—with the ultimate goal to make its technology available to any hospital in the world, whether at a world-class facility or a small clinic in a developing country.

Bruno Demuro, co-founder and CEO of Armor Bionics, is amplifying his company’s talents in the area of converting 2D scans to a 3D design while relying on Shapeways for their manufacturing expertise and global distribution.

“When we received the first model from Shapeways, it was absolutely perfect,” said Demuro. “Always being very thorough, means we measured the size of every bone to find out how accurate the first 3D printed model was. In comparison to the 3D design we had sent, it was flawless, which is essential since there is no room for error in the procedures for which the technique is used.”

