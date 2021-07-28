Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Sunstone Settlement Effective: Share Return Reduces Stock Float by 6.4%, Release of Lien Allows KAYS to Sell Warehouse Property for Cash Influx of up to $0.10 per Share

Proceeds of Sale to be Used to Advance U.S. and Overseas Projects and Strengthen Balance SheetFT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to …

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to hold and operate state-issued "touch-the-plant" licenses for the retail, cultivation and production of cannabis, announced today that it had concluded a settlement with Sunstone Capital Partners, LLC, Sunstone Marketing Partners LLC and Bruce Burwick, the principal of Sunstone and a director of Kays, regarding the failure to deliver to KAYS the Oregon Cannabis Production and Processing Licenses that were part of a warehouse purchase transaction in August 2018.

Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, Bruce Burwick surrendered to KAYS 1,006,671 shares of our common stock issued to him in connection with the transaction (800,003 shares which were issued for the facility purchase, 166,667 shares which were issued for $250,000 in cash and 40,001 shares which were issued as annual compensation for Burwick serving as a director of KAYS). The shares have been submitted to KAYS' transfer agent for cancellation. In addition, the Company received clear title to the warehouse facility, which enables the Company to sell it without restriction.

As part of the settlement, Burwick received $160,000 from the net proceeds of the sale of the facility's grow license to an unrelated third party, resigned from the Company's board of directors and agreed to work as a non-exclusive consultant to the Company for the next four years for a yearly fee of $35,000.00.

"Now that the settlement has been concluded, we have engaged a seasoned commercial property broker to list the property," stated Craig Frank, KAYS CEO. "We intend to use the proceeds of the sale to propel progress in our U.S., Israel and Greece, as well as improve our balance sheet. Projects we plan to focus on include launching Kaya Harmony™ - Kaya Farms™ U.S.A., introducing a number of consumer product brands, redesigning our Kaya Shack™ stores, launching CBD brands in Europe, and acquiring land in Israel through an Israeli government tender program." "These steps," concluded Frank, "will position us to increase revenues, lower our cost of goods, and allow KAYS to further implement our global expansion plan."