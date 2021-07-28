checkAd

IMC Accelerates its Israeli Retail Position through Acquisition of Leading Retailer and Distributor Pharm Yarok and Rosen High Way

Strategically located, best in class retailer with approximately CAD$8 million in annualized revenuePurchase price of CAD$4.6 millionTORONTO, ON, GLIL YAM and NATANYA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") …

  • Strategically located, best in class retailer with approximately CAD$8 million in annualized revenue
  • Purchase price of CAD$4.6 million

TORONTO, ON, GLIL YAM and NATANYA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the outstanding ordinary shares of R.A. Yarok Pharm Ltd. ("Pharm Yarok"), Rosen High Way Ltd. ("Rosen High Way") and High Way Shinua.Ltd. ("HW Shinua") by IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC Holdings"), a wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary of the Company, accelerating IMC's execution of its vertical integration strategy within the Israeli retail market.

On July 28, 2021, IMC Holdings concurrently executed definitive share purchase agreements to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of each of (1) Pharm Yarok, a leading medical cannabis pharmacy located in central Israel; (2) Rosen High Way, a trade and distribution centre providing medical cannabis storage, distribution services and logistics solutions for cannabis companies and pharmacies in Israel; and (3) HW Shinua, an applicant for a medical cannabis transportation license (the "Transportation License") from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit ("IMCU"), the receipt of which would permit HW Shinua to transport large quantities of medical cannabis to and from Pharm Yarok's pharmacy and Rosen High Way's distribution centre and to and from third parties in the medical cannabis sector, including medical cannabis growing facilities, pharmacies, manufacturers and distribution centres across Israel (the acquisitions of Pharm Yarok, Rosen High Way and HW Shinua are collectively referred to as the "Acquisition").The aggregate consideration for the Acquisition is approximately $4.6 million1 in cash, of which $1.3 million shall be invested in IMC in consideration for IMC's equity by the shareholders of Pharm Yarok, Rosen High Way and HW Shinua. Closing of the Acquisition ("Closing") is conditional upon receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the IMCU. The collective current annual revenue run rate2 of Pharm Yarok, Rosen High Way and HW Shinua is approximately $8 million with an expected positive EBITDA of approximately $1 million.

