Plant Veda taps award-winning restaurant entrepreneur, Wilson K Lee, to join the Company’s Board of Advisors

28.07.2021, 14:50  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that elite restaurant entrepreneur, Wilson K Lee, has joined the Company’s board of advisors. 

Wilson was a winner of BCBusiness’ Top 30 Under 30 earlier in his career after having been named a finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. His expertise in business strategy and hospitality has propelled his business ventures from local operations at the Richmond Night Market & Pacific National Exhibition with a roster of 100+ staff, to founding international dessert franchise chain 720 Sweets & Etc. with locations across North America and Asia. His franchise operations also had an active partnership with T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery store chain, before successfully being acquired in 2019. 

“I am extremely pleased to welcome my good friend and successful entrepreneur Wilson onboard. Wilson’s ice-cream franchise revolutionized the North American dessert landscape the same way Plant Veda revolutionized the plant-based industry with its award-winning dairy alternatives,” said Plant Veda President Michael Yang. “I firmly believe his expertise in franchise, restaurants and food services will help Plant Veda revolutionize the plant-based industry many more times in the future.”

Throughout Wilson’s career, he has documented his journey on social media, amassing more than 60,000+ aspiring restaurateurs. 

Currently, Wilson works as a consultant and advisor to multiple food businesses, now including Plant Veda. Additionally, Wilson founded Food Works Agency, a firm that focuses on omnichannel customer acquisition and customer nurturement for restaurants. 

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





