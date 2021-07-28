checkAd

Pure Extracts Receives Sales Licence from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has received approval from Health Canada to amend its license to permit the sale of cannabis extract products to provincially authorized distributors and retailers nationwide as well as to holders of licenses for the sale of medical cannabis extracts.

This approval is the result of an intensive review by Health Canada of Pure Extracts’ internal systems, processes, products and packaging. The Company’s purchase orders from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are currently being fulfilled by its distribution partner, thus having its own sales licence will allow Pure Extracts’ products to eventually reach all provincial and territorial jurisdictions across Canada without the help of an intermediary.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “Our sales licence approval is the culmination of months of hard work and determination by our entire staff with their tireless concentration on quality and consistency. With sales of recreational products rising steadily as new Cannabis 2.0 products take hold in the marketplace, this approval paves the way for Pure Extracts to expand both our proprietary, in-house brands like Pure Pulls and Pure Chews as well as the other white label products that we are bringing to market.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

