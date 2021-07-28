checkAd

China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corp Announces Name Change to Unified Global Corp

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL) today announced that it has changed its name to 'Unified Global Corp.' Unified is today filing to notify OTC Markets of this change as well as to request a new trading symbol, which will be announced once issued.

"We are thrilled to have this step completed and begin our rollup of private cannabis companies,' said SJ Eldred, the Company's President. 'Based upon preliminary conversations with potential acquisition candidates we are very optimistic and excited to begin implementation of our business plan."

Unified is concentrating on acquiring existing licensed EBITDA positive cannabis operations initially from three mature markets, including Colorado, Oregon, and Alberta, Canada.

About Unified Global
Unified Global intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian/American MultiState Operator (Can-Am MSO) by consolidating cannabis operations in various markets into its newly acquired publicly-traded company, led by an experienced team with significant cannabis operating expertise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
UNIFIED GLOBAL CORP.
Media@unifiedglobalinc.com (888)881-6572 ext. 200
www.unifiedglobalinc.com

SOURCE: Unified Global Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/657318/China-Senior-Living-Industry-Interna ...

