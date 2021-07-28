China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corp Announces Name Change to Unified Global Corp

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL) today announced that it has changed its name to 'Unified Global Corp.' Unified is today filing to notify OTC Markets of this …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL) today announced that it has changed its name to 'Unified Global Corp.' Unified is today filing to notify OTC Markets of this change as well as to request a new trading symbol, which will be announced once issued.

"We are thrilled to have this step completed and begin our rollup of private cannabis companies,' said SJ Eldred, the Company's President. 'Based upon preliminary conversations with potential acquisition candidates we are very optimistic and excited to begin implementation of our business plan."