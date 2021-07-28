checkAd

EV Biologics Starts Custom Cell Isolation with Lonza Cell Bio Services

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO today announced that it has signed an agreement with Lonza Cell Bio Services to implement a custom cell isolation in preparation for a novel, clonal, master cell bank. …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO today announced that it has signed an agreement with Lonza Cell Bio Services to implement a custom cell isolation in preparation for a novel, clonal, master cell bank. These cells will also be used in optimization of the process for production of therapeutically active, native, extracellular vesicles and particles (EVP).

Lonza Cell Bio Services is a leading provider of cell banks and custom cell isolation services.

EV Biologics CEO, Daniel Mckinney said “Leveraging Lonza's infrastructure for this important step in our first novel cell line generation will establish a solid foundation for further development of cutting edge native and engineered EVP therapeutics. Our innovative technological approach will be implemented for the first time within the rigorous framework of Lonza's cell isolation and tissue processing facilities to accelerate our cGMP process development for novel cell line generation and standardization of EVP-based therapeutics production.”

This custom cell isolation will provide meticulously isolated primary cells for gene expression analysis that will facilitate optimal cell selection and development of a versatile platform for EVs engineered for treatment of a wide range of specific clinical indications. Further comprehensive analysis of the EVPs and bioactive molecules secreted by these cells over an extended period of cell culture will inform the optimization of a continuous EVP production process for therapeutic development.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

