Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's "Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021." In addition to being named a Leader — which recognizes a provider's ability to successfully deliver MSP services — for the 8 th consecutive time, Randstad Sourceright achieved the highest rating in the Vision and Capability Category for managed service providers (MSP).

"It is an honor for Randstad Sourceright to once again be named a Leader for its contingent talent services and receive such high marks in the Vision & Capability assessment category," said Michael Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "The past year has been a period of tremendous change, and employers are increasingly looking for ways to be more agile. Organizations have changed the way they view their contingent workforce management strategies, and we've invested in driving innovation in our MSP models and offerings to bring talent to the center of strategy. With a mission to help companies redefine work and jobs to optimize talent utilization, it is critical for employers to elevate the contractor experience and engage all talent types across freelance, temporary, independent contractor, gig, and SOW."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and factual analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. The CWM Assessment segmented 25 CWM/MSP providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers categories. Each provider was evaluated on seven dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Randstad Sourceright's breadth of offerings and expertise across the entire contingent workforce spectrum establish it as a key player in the industry," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President-Talent Services, Everest Group. "Its investments to build a robust technology stack – including analytics and market intelligence and an integrated recruitment platform – and focused investments in services procurement and direct sourcing capabilities have all contributed to its positioning as a Leader on the Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix 2021 and as a Major Contender on the Everest Group Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix 2021."