checkAd

Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Randstad Sourceright leads Vision & Capability Category in most esteemed MSP service provider assessment

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's "Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021." In addition to being named a Leader — which recognizes a provider's ability to successfully deliver MSP services — for the 8th consecutive time, Randstad Sourceright achieved the highest rating in the Vision and Capability Category for managed service providers (MSP).

(PRNewsfoto/Randstad Sourceright)

"It is an honor for Randstad Sourceright to once again be named a Leader for its contingent talent services and receive such high marks in the Vision & Capability assessment category," said Michael Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "The past year has been a period of tremendous change, and employers are increasingly looking for ways to be more agile. Organizations have changed the way they view their contingent workforce management strategies, and we've invested in driving innovation in our MSP models and offerings to bring talent to the center of strategy. With a mission to help companies redefine work and jobs to optimize talent utilization, it is critical for employers to elevate the contractor experience and engage all talent types across freelance, temporary, independent contractor, gig, and SOW."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and factual analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. The CWM Assessment segmented 25 CWM/MSP providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers categories. Each provider was evaluated on seven dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Randstad Sourceright's breadth of offerings and expertise across the entire contingent workforce spectrum establish it as a key player in the industry," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President-Talent Services, Everest Group. "Its investments to build a robust technology stack – including analytics and market intelligence and an integrated recruitment platform – and focused investments in services procurement and direct sourcing capabilities have all contributed to its positioning as a Leader on the Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix 2021 and as a Major Contender on the Everest Group Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix 2021."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 Randstad Sourceright leads Vision & Capability Category in most esteemed MSP service provider assessment ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's "Contingent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Landis+Gyr Wins Tender Award by Belgian Fluvius to Supply Smart Meters and Related Services
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
The First Group of Women Graduates from the Guerlain X UNESCO "Women for Bees" Programme Joined by ...
Premia Partners launches Premia China STAR50 ETF at TER of 0.58% p.a. as low-cost tool for ...
Next Frontier Brands Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Bill Wafford as ...
Refractory Angina Market to Increase at a 7.97% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Dressage Day 3
Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...