After pandemic, a more disciplined approach to retirement, new Voya data finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 15:00   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced new findings from its own retirement plan participant database revealing that 72% of participants who changed their savings rate in the second quarter of 2021 increased their savings rate.1 The new data aligns with and supports Voya’s latest research: “Consumer Sentiment during COVID-19,” shows that more than half (63%) of Americans agree the pandemic has made them more focused on planning for retirement2 — a promising outlook for the future of retirement savers nationwide.

“We know the COVID-19 financial recovery is not over for many. Still, seeing that some individuals have adopted better savings habits during a time of economic setback shows us that more and more individuals are getting serious about saving for their future,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions for Voya Financial. “We’ve seen this increase in retirement savings across all generations. And while it’s not surprising to see baby boomers and Generation X saving more — as they may be earning more than younger generations — the pandemic has clearly made saving for the future a priority among all generations as both millennials and Generation Z are also saving more. Finding that retirement remains a priority amid this uncertainty provides a promising outlook, and that is good news.”

As a result of long-term market volatility, economic shut-downs and high unemployment rates, the pandemic created an environment of marked financial uncertainty; however, it also left an imprint on the mindset of many individuals, highlighting the continued need to prepare for future unexpected events. According to Voya’s research, given their financial experiences over the past year, nearly three-quarters (72%) of Americans agreed they have become more of a “saver” and not a spender.3 When asked why they are saving more, some of the top reasons included saving vs. spending stimulus money or COVID-19 relief funds, decreased discretionary spending and an increased focus on emergency savings as COVID-19 helped open one’s eyes to the need to save more for the unexpected.4

Bridging the generation gap

Voya’s research among Americans also revealed that nearly half (41%) of millennials have been negatively impacted financially by COVID-19.5 Despite these impacts, the research also found that in thinking about their experiences over the past 12 months, more than half of millennials (68%) are now more focused on planning for retirement.6 And according to Voya’s own retirement plan participant data,7 they’re not just saying it, but they’re also putting insights into action: Of those who changed their savings rates in April 2021, a time when stimulus checks and many company bonus payouts took effect, a significant amount of Generation Z (82%) and millennials (73%) increased their savings rates.

Wertpapier


