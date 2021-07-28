After pandemic, a more disciplined approach to retirement, new Voya data finds

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced new findings from its own retirement plan participant database revealing that 72% of participants who changed their savings rate in the second quarter of 2021 increased their savings rate.1 The new data aligns with and supports Voya’s latest research: “Consumer Sentiment during COVID-19,” shows that more than half (63%) of Americans agree the pandemic has made them more focused on planning for retirement2 — a promising outlook for the future of retirement savers nationwide.

“We know the COVID-19 financial recovery is not over for many. Still, seeing that some individuals have adopted better savings habits during a time of economic setback shows us that more and more individuals are getting serious about saving for their future,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions for Voya Financial. “We’ve seen this increase in retirement savings across all generations. And while it’s not surprising to see baby boomers and Generation X saving more — as they may be earning more than younger generations — the pandemic has clearly made saving for the future a priority among all generations as both millennials and Generation Z are also saving more. Finding that retirement remains a priority amid this uncertainty provides a promising outlook, and that is good news.”