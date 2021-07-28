checkAd

Easterly Government Properties Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

Easterly Government Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Easterly Government Properties Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Easterly Government Properties Announces Expanded First Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Easterly Government Properties Acquires 61,384 SF Multi-Tenanted Facility in Cleveland, OH
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Easterly Government Properties Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.213 Dividendenaktien, die ich sofort und ohne zu zögern kaufen würde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21400 US-Dollar übrig? Hier sind 3 fantastische Dividendenaktien, die man jetzt kaufen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21Easterly Government Properties Increases Earnings Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten