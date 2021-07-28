Easterly Government Properties Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

