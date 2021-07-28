Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) will host a virtual livestream conference for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation materials and a live webcast will be accessible at www.rgare.com under the Investors tab the morning of the event. A recording of the presentation will be made available and posted to the website after the event. Webcast viewers are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software.