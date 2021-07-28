checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.0 Million Contract Renewal with Channel Partner

July 28, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $4.0 million maintenance renewal agreement with a channel partner to continue to provide messaging application support for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.

“We are pleased to continue working with this customer of over 20 years to supply reliable text messaging services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our commitment to this customer sustained the exponential growth in demand throughout the pandemic. We remain dedicated to providing the highest level of service even in the most challenging of times.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

