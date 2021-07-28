checkAd

Fullstack Academy and Security Advisor Alliance Partner to Advance Nationwide Cybersecurity Education and Entry-Level Talent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

National tech education provider Fullstack Academy and cybersecurity-focused non-profit Security Advisory Alliance today announced a partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity education and growing the presence of entry-level talent across the country.

The partnership kicks off with the creation of the Fullstack Cyber Advisory Board, consisting of senior professionals from Fullstack Academy, Security Advisor Alliance and leading organizations across the largest companies in the U.S., spanning multiple industries. The Board will focus on advancing Fullstack’s cybersecurity curriculum to uniquely qualify graduates for entry-level cybersecurity jobs, building the technical and soft skills that cyber employers seek in today’s evolving landscape.

“As evidenced by the recent Colonial Pipeline breach and President Biden’s subsequent Executive Order, the need for cybersecurity talent is greater than ever and continuing to increase,” said Mogan Subramaniam, President of Fullstack Academy. “This strategic partnership enables us to bring together cybersecurity leaders and innovators to identify employer needs so the entry-level workforce is suitably qualified. Because without building your bench strength, organizations will never grow adequately enough to defend against the bad guys.”

According to CyberSeek, more than 464,000 open cybersecurity jobs are available in the U.S. today, with nearly 200,000 representing entry-level positions. These job openings are expected to increase as the threat of cybercrime and its impact on global economies intensifies.

“The demands on cybersecurity organizations are enormous, making it challenging to hire entry-level professionals that can hit the ground running and are ready to help reduce the risks these companies face,” explains Gary Latham, Executive Director of the Security Advisor Alliance. “As cybersecurity leaders, it’s our job to collaborate with chief information security officers to understand specifically what they need and to train emerging talent so that they are ready to quickly step into roles.”

As part of the partnership, Fullstack Academy will provide the Alliance with the opportunity to nominate two individuals per board member for full-ride scholarships to Fullstack’s Cyber Bootcamp annually. Scholarships are applicable at Fullstack’s New York City campus or any one of its university partners across the country, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, University of Oklahoma, University of Illinois at Chicago and more. The Board will vet and award up to ten scholarships each year. The partnership will also create networking opportunities for current and prospective students, including nationwide educational events hosted by the Security Advisor Alliance and its membership.

Seite 1 von 3
Zovio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fullstack Academy and Security Advisor Alliance Partner to Advance Nationwide Cybersecurity Education and Entry-Level Talent National tech education provider Fullstack Academy and cybersecurity-focused non-profit Security Advisory Alliance today announced a partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity education and growing the presence of entry-level talent across the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Fullstack Academy and University of New Mexico Continuing Education Partner to Enhance Access to Tech Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Fullstack Academy and The University of Texas at Dallas Partner to Meet State’s Growing Demand for Tech Professionals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Oregon State University to Offer Data Analytics Skills Training Program by Teaming with Fullstack Academy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten