Merrill Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Achieve Success and Grow their Wealth

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management published today three studies examining the affluent Black/African American, LGBTQ+ and Hispanic/Latino communities. The first-of-its-kind research reports titled, “Diverse Viewpoints: Understanding Affluence in the U.S.,” aim to better understand how individuals in these diverse communities achieve success and grow their wealth, their motivations and challenges and goals for the future.

“Serving a diverse client base requires a deep understanding of people’s unique experiences and financial life paths,” said Andy Sieg, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. “And while we can never really know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, this research further underscores our commitment to more fully appreciating and reflecting the diverse markets in the communities we serve.”