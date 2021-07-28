Merrill Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Achieve Success and Grow their Wealth
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management published today three studies examining the affluent Black/African American, LGBTQ+ and Hispanic/Latino communities. The first-of-its-kind research reports titled, “Diverse Viewpoints: Understanding Affluence in the U.S.,” aim to better understand how individuals in these diverse communities achieve success and grow their wealth, their motivations and challenges and goals for the future.
“Serving a diverse client base requires a deep understanding of people’s unique experiences and financial life paths,” said Andy Sieg, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. “And while we can never really know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, this research further underscores our commitment to more fully appreciating and reflecting the diverse markets in the communities we serve.”
Conducted by research firm Ipsos, the studies found that the growth of these diverse affluent households (annual income more than $125,000) is outpacing that of the general population. Since 2015, affluent Black/African American, LGBTQ+ and Hispanic/Latino communities have grown by 65%, 76% and 81% respectively, while the affluent general population has grown by 53%.
While the survey found many commonalities, within each of these communities notable themes emerged, as did differences when compared to the general population of affluent individuals:
Goals
- Black/African American: With respect to their financial life, individuals in this community prioritize supporting family members, investing in the businesses of people they know, and securing wealth through entrepreneurship.
- LGBTQ+: Starting a family is increasingly a goal, with nearly a quarter aspiring to get married and 13% of young LGBTQ+ (20-34 year olds) citing having a child as one of their most important financial goals (compared to 5% of LGBTQ+ 35-54 years old). Longer-term, more members of this community cite paying for healthcare and long-term care as an important financial goal (24% vs. affluent general population 17%).
- Hispanic/Latino: Members of this community are four times as likely to cite that their most important financial goal is ‘planning to assist or support aging parents.’ One-in-five also say leaving an inheritance to their family is very important.
Motivators & Financial Priorities
