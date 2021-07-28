checkAd

Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.

AthletaWell Guides page (Photo: Business Wire)

Athleta is also partnering with obé Fitness, a digital fitness platform with a focus on bringing entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness, and recently participated in its latest funding round. The long-term partnership is designed to increase brand loyalty and engagement, with both brands working together on apparel, content, events, and innovative shopping experiences. It will feature free access to exclusive workouts for AthletaWell members, with four new workouts launching each month.

“We know being active is an important part of our customer’s overall well-being, so we are thrilled to invest in and partner with obé, and offer the Athleta community access to this like-minded partner,” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta. “As our brand continues to grow, this investment creates a unique engagement opportunity for our customers and helps us build even more loyalty over time.”

AthletaWell aims to create a safe space for women to connect on a range of topics rooted in female wellbeing. Members will have access to vetted experts, premium content from partners like obé, one-of-a-kind experiences and dynamic conversations. The AthletaWell experience will include:

  • Spaces where members will have access to curated interest groups centered around wellbeing. Topics include movement and fitness, women’s health, body positivity and more.
  • Guides, including leaders in female wellbeing who will contribute their perspective to fuel conversations between AthletaWell members around these important topics.
  • Online and offline activations, led by guides, partners, and VIP guests, giving members specific moments to gather, connect with one another and get active.

“We’ve heard from our customers that wellbeing is a complex journey, rich with questions and there isn't a place where women can talk about it holistically or discover the best solutions,” said Kim Waldmann, Chief Digital Officer, Athleta. “We’re excited to offer AthletaWell, a new digital platform for women to help each other navigate the complexities of modern-day womanhood and to connect our customers in a way that will enhance their overall experience with the brand in a meaningful way, thus, creating even more brand loyalty over time.”

